PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

2026 RBC Canadian Open preview: Betting odds and stats`

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

Mackenzie Hughes’ incredible 193-yard eagle leads Shots of the Week

Mackenzie Hughes’ incredible 193-yard eagle leads Shots of the Week

The PGA TOUR heads to Caledon, Ontario this week for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

  • Date: June 11-14, 2026
  • Location: Caledon, Ontario, Canada
  • Course: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course
  • Par: 70 / 7,389 yards
  • Purse: $9.8 million
  • Previous winner: Ryan Fox

Betting profiles for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open

Click here for scoring and tee times.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1D AGO
Points and payouts: See what each player earned at the Memorial
Golfbet News
Image for article.
5D AGO
Props for the Memorial: Building ladder around Scheffler at Muirfield Village
Golfbet News
Image for article.
5D AGO
Horses for Courses: Cantlay eyes more success at Muirfield Village
Golfbet News
Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW