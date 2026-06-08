Jimmy Stanger betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Jimmy Stanger has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026, for the tournament that offers a $9.8 million purse.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Stanger's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|71-71-66-70
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|68-68-72-70
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|22.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-67-72-71
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-68-65-76
|-6
|22.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-70-72
|+3
|--
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has an average of -1.492 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.562
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-1.220
|-1.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.072
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.202
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.383
|-0.651
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.562 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.220 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 62.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
- Stanger has accumulated 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.