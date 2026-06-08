Jimmy Stanger betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.562 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.220 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 62.26% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.