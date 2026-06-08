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Jimmy Stanger betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jimmy Stanger has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026, for the tournament that offers a $9.8 million purse.

Latest odds for Stanger at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Stanger's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Stanger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-68E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3871-71-66-70-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5668-68-72-70-25.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-70-70-222.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-67-72-71-816.574
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-68-65-76-622.300
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-70-72+3--

Stanger's recent performances

  • Stanger had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
  • He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Stanger has an average of -1.492 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5620.481
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-1.220-1.492
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0720.130
Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2020.230
Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.383-0.651

Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.562 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.220 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 62.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
  • Stanger has accumulated 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Ryan Gerard
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2

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3

Wyndham Clark
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-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
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-5

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Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
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-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
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