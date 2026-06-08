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31M AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Kang of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Kang missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open when he last played in 2022, shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Kang at the RBC Canadian Open.

Kang's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC72-74+6

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Kang's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Kang is competing in this tournament for the first time in the past five years since his 2022 appearance.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Kang's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-71-71-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-68-71-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6567-74-73-75+13.900
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-65-74-66-615.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--

Kang's recent performances

  • Kang has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Kang has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kang has averaged -0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.698-0.028
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0830.065
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0600.019
Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.353-0.397
Average Strokes Gained: Total148-1.074-0.341

Kang's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.698 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 60.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
  • Kang has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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