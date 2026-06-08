Jeffrey Kang betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Jeffrey Kang of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Jeffrey Kang missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open when he last played in 2022, shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Kang's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-74
|+6
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Kang's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Kang is competing in this tournament for the first time in the past five years since his 2022 appearance.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-71-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|67-74-73-75
|+1
|3.900
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-74-66
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Kang has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.698
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.083
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.060
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.353
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-1.074
|-0.341
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.698 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 60.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Kang has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.