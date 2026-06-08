Brooks Koepka betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with the tournament offering a $9.8 million purse.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Koepka's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|63-69-66-68
|-18
|55.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-72-68-74
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T11
|68-70-64-70
|-12
|36.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-70-69-71
|-6
|80.556
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|74-66-69-65
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top 20 in six of his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
- Koepka has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 1.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.344
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.754
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.193
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.364
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.928
|1.022
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.344 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.754 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked second with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koepka delivered a -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
- Koepka has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 69th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.