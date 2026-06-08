Brooks Koepka betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Koepka has finished in the top 20 in six of his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.

Koepka has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.