Kris Ventura betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura missed the cut at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open after shooting 2-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Ventura's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-70
|-2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|66-70-70-72
|-10
|37.300
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.397
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.680
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.357
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.018
|-0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.622
|-0.669
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.397 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura has struggled with a -0.680 mark. He has hit 64.01% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.78 putts per round, and he has broken par 18.84% of the time.
- Ventura currently sits 120th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.