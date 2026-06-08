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30M AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Kris Ventura missed the cut at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open after shooting 2-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Ventura at the RBC Canadian Open.

Ventura's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-70-2

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-70-1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2266-70-70-72-1037.300

Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
  • Ventura has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged -0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3970.389
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.680-0.434
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.3570.004
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.018-0.629
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.622-0.669

Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.397 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura has struggled with a -0.680 mark. He has hit 64.01% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.78 putts per round, and he has broken par 18.84% of the time.
  • Ventura currently sits 120th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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ENG
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