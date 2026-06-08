Max Homa betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Max Homa of the United States and J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Max Homa returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Homa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Max Homa's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Max Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-71-71-67
|-5
|36.5
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-70-72-70
|+1
|10.25
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|18.02
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|70-70-74-69
|-1
|5.88
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|187.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-72-70-73
|-2
|26.1
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|73-66-69-67
|-9
|56.25
Max Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top-ten once and in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
- Homa has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -0.615 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Max Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.069
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.336
|-1.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.216
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.191
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.292
|-0.615
Max Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.069 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a -0.336 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Homa has earned 391 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.