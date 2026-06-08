Sam Ryder betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Ryder has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.

Ryder has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.817 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.