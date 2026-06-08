Sam Ryder betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Sam Ryder of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open last year, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around.
Ryder's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|2024
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|2022
|MC
|73-71
|+4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ryder has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at this event over the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-65-68-69
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T17
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|29.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|67-69-69-74
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|69-65-75-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|72-69-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|68-72-72-73
|-3
|4.900
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Ryder has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.817 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.835 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.240
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.606
|0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.263
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.466
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.570
|0.835
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sported a 0.606 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 67.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder delivered a 0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.04% of the time.
- Ryder has earned 128 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.