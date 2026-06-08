Joe Highsmith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Highsmith posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.476 (146th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Highsmith sports a -0.285 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 60.64% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Highsmith delivers a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.