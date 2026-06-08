PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
29M AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Joe Highsmith returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Highsmith looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Highsmith at the RBC Canadian Open.

Joe Highsmith's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC74-69+3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Joe Highsmith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-68+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-75+5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-69-71-73-11.92
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3367-68-69-73-723.25
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6769-69-76-76+23.40
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-75-68-74-119.13
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6770-72-76-72+63.60

Joe Highsmith's recent performances

  • Highsmith had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
  • Highsmith has an average of -0.687 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Highsmith has averaged -1.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Joe Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.476-0.687
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.285-0.657
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.2060.076
Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.350-0.223
Average Strokes Gained: Total153-1.317-1.490

Joe Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Highsmith posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.476 (146th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Highsmith sports a -0.285 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 60.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Highsmith delivers a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
  • Highsmith has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points (159th) and has avoided bogeys 20.57% of the time (158th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
12H AGO
Signature Scroll: Recapping Poston's remarkable victory at the Memorial
Signature Scroll
Image for article.
13H AGO
Kohles claims four-shot victory at BMW Charity Pro-Am
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
13H AGO
Poston avoids 'Golf’s Longest Day,' earns spot in U.S. Open, Open Championship
Latest
Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW