Joe Highsmith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Highsmith looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.
Joe Highsmith's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-69
|+3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Joe Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|1.92
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|67-68-69-73
|-7
|23.25
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T67
|69-69-76-76
|+2
|3.40
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-75-68-74
|-1
|19.13
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|70-72-76-72
|+6
|3.60
Joe Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.687 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -1.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Joe Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.476
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.285
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.206
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.350
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-1.317
|-1.490
Joe Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.476 (146th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Highsmith sports a -0.285 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 60.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith delivers a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points (159th) and has avoided bogeys 20.57% of the time (158th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.