Paul Waring betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Waring's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of seven-under.

He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Waring has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Waring has an average of 0.729 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.