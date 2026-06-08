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18M AGO

Paul Waring betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Waring of England plays a shot on the ninth hole on day one of the KLM Open 2026 at The International Golfclub on June 04, 2026 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Paul Waring of England plays a shot on the ninth hole on day one of the KLM Open 2026 at The International Golfclub on June 04, 2026 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Paul Waring finished tied for 47th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Waring at the RBC Canadian Open.

Paul Waring's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4765-72-66-70-7

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Waring's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of seven-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Paul Waring's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3072-70-68-71-724.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3963-71-66-74-615.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-74+3--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-69-2--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-77+3--
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-74-3--
June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4765-72-66-70-79.000
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--

Paul Waring's recent performances

  • Waring's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of seven-under.
  • He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Waring has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Waring has an average of 0.729 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Paul Waring's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2270.194
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.269-0.230
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.544-0.468
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.8500.729
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2640.226

Paul Waring's advanced stats and rankings

  • Waring posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.227 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring has a -0.269 mark. He has hit 59.92% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Waring has delivered a 0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 27.93 putts per round and breaks par 18.25% of the time.
  • Waring has earned 39 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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