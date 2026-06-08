Paul Waring betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Paul Waring of England plays a shot on the ninth hole on day one of the KLM Open 2026 at The International Golfclub on June 04, 2026 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Paul Waring finished tied for 47th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Paul Waring's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|65-72-66-70
|-7
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Waring's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Paul Waring's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|72-70-68-71
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|63-71-66-74
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|65-72-66-70
|-7
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
Paul Waring's recent performances
- Waring's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of seven-under.
- He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has an average of 0.729 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.227
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.269
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.544
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.850
|0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.264
|0.226
Paul Waring's advanced stats and rankings
- Waring posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.227 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring has a -0.269 mark. He has hit 59.92% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Waring has delivered a 0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 27.93 putts per round and breaks par 18.25% of the time.
- Waring has earned 39 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.