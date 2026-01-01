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Mobile

THE OFFICIAL PGA TOUR APP

Stay close to the action at every PGA Tour tournament with the PGA Tour Mobile App. You'll feel you're inside the ropes with access to real-time leaderboards, play-by-play, video highlights, news, statistics and 3D shot tracking. There's no other app you need to unleash your golf fandom.

Download the PGA Tour app
Download the PGA TOUR app
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EVERY TOURNAMENT LIVE

Watch live coverage and highlights, see scores updated real-time and get dynamic push notifications so you don’t miss anything.

FOLLOW YOUR FAVORITE PLAYERS

Check the latest player stats, standings and personalize it with all your favorites. Setup player push notifications for tee times, rounds results, news and more.

DISCOVER TRENDING CONTENT

Keep up to date on all the latest news, highlights and stories around the PGA Tour and tournament golf throughout the season

BUY TICKETS AND MORE

Find tickets to events, view course maps and other onsite information when attending a tournament. Enable location services to get the most out of the on-site app experience.

TRACK EVERY SHOT LIVE

Track your favorite players, all the latest news, updated standings and everything you need with the Official App of the PGA Tour.

TOURCAST 3D

Advanced shot-tracking digital experience of every shot from every player with 3D shot trails and video highlights.

Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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