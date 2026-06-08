Taylor Pendrith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Tony Finau of the United States wait to play their shots on the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Pendrith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th at 10-under.
Pendrith's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|65-68-67-70
|-10
|2024
|T21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|2023
|T65
|69-72-70-77
|E
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 7-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|71-73-77-74
|+7
|17.250
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|67-67-71-68
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|72-72-67-71
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|71-67-76-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|74-75-72-63
|E
|5.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-69-72-73
|E
|16.125
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith had his best finish in his last ten performances at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 2-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged -0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.293
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.068
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.079
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.374
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.229
|-0.049
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.293 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.068 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 68.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
- Pendrith has earned 249 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.