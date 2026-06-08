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Taylor Pendrith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Tony Finau of the United States wait to play their shots on the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)