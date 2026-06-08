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32M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Tony Finau of the United States wait to play their shots on the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Tony Finau of the United States wait to play their shots on the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Pendrith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th at 10-under.

Latest odds for Pendrith at the RBC Canadian Open.

Pendrith's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2765-68-67-70-10
2024T2169-69-66-69-7
2023T6569-72-70-77E

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 7-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Pendrith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4371-73-77-74+717.250
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4767-67-71-68-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4472-72-67-71+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-70-70-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3871-67-76-70-418.023
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7174-75-72-63E5.250
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4674-69-72-73E16.125

Pendrith's recent performances

  • Pendrith had his best finish in his last ten performances at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 2-under.
  • Pendrith has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Pendrith has averaged -0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2930.258
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0680.109
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.079-0.298
Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.374-0.117
Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.229-0.049

Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.293 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.068 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 68.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
  • Pendrith has earned 249 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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