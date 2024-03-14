Just three years after unveiling its 187,000-square-foot Global Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the PGA TOUR is set to integrate the latest cutting-edge media production technologies at PGA TOUR Studios, a three-level facility adjacent to the Global Home. The futuristic 165,000-square-foot media facility — home to the largest golf footage library in the world — will house all PGA TOUR Media operations, including live production for PGA TOUR LIVE, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour, as well as the social media, digital operations and international media.