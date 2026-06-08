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31M AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Seamus Power returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Power looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew.

Latest odds for Power at the RBC Canadian Open.

Power's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD----
2024MC72-71+3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Power's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he withdrew from the tournament.
  • Power's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Power's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-69-74-68E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-65-71-67-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6068-72-72-69-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-68-70-72-222.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7074-72-74-76+86.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-69E--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5271-67-73-70-36.750

Power's recent performances

  • Power has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
  • Power has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Power has averaged 0.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Power's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.132-0.122
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.275-0.243
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green38th0.2180.024
Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3550.453
Average Strokes Gained: Total710.1660.112

Power's advanced stats and rankings

  • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.132 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.275 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Power delivered a 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
  • Power has earned 206 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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USA
S. Burns
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ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
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-7

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