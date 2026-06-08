Seamus Power betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Power has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.

Power has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.