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33M AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn of the United States prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn finished tied for 43rd at 8-under at last year's RBC Canadian Open and missed the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance at this event.

Latest odds for Fishburn at the RBC Canadian Open.

Fishburn's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4369-66-71-66-8
2024MC68-73+1

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Fishburn's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5470-68-71-71E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4766-67-69-71-118.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-71-67-68-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-71-72-73E8.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-73+6--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-68-69-70-411.375
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--

Fishburn's recent performances

  • Fishburn has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
  • Fishburn has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fishburn has averaged 0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0230.288
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.1400.215
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.137-0.292
Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.004-0.210
Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.2490.001

Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.023 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.140 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 67.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 19.00% of the time.
  • Fishburn has earned 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 163rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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