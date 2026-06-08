Drew Nesbitt betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Drew Nesbitt plays a shot from the 8th tee during the first round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 11, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Drew Nesbitt returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Nesbitt looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.
Nesbitt's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-77
|+6
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Nesbitt's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Nesbitt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|UNC Health Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|Visit Knoxville Open
|T50
|63-73-68-68
|-12
|8.250
|May 17, 2026
|Colonial Life Charity Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 19, 2026
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 5, 2026
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|T38
|71-66-69-67
|-11
|16.500
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|T65
|66-72-73-76
|-1
|3.414
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|T26
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|28.750
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
Nesbitt's recent performances
- Nesbitt had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- Nesbitt has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nesbitt has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nesbitt has averaged -0.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nesbitt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.874
Nesbitt's advanced stats and rankings
- Nesbitt posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.222 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving accuracy and distance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nesbitt sported a positive 0.223 mark in his past five starts, showing relative strength in his iron play.
- On the greens, Nesbitt delivered a -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as an area of concern for his overall performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nesbitt as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.