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25M AGO

Drew Nesbitt betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Drew Nesbitt plays a shot from the 8th tee during the first round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 11, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Drew Nesbitt plays a shot from the 8th tee during the first round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 11, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Drew Nesbitt returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Nesbitt looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Nesbitt at the RBC Canadian Open.

Nesbitt's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC73-77+6

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Nesbitt's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Nesbitt's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026UNC Health ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
May 24, 2026Visit Knoxville OpenT5063-73-68-68-128.250
May 17, 2026Colonial Life Charity ClassicMC72-74+6--
April 19, 2026Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera MayaMC74-73+3--
April 5, 2026LECOM Suncoast ClassicT3871-66-69-67-1116.500
March 29, 2026Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubT6566-72-73-76-13.414
March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankT2670-69-70-67-828.750
March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroMC71-69E--
Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardMC73-71+2--
Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipMC78-69+7--

Nesbitt's recent performances

  • Nesbitt had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
  • Nesbitt has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Nesbitt has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nesbitt has averaged -0.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nesbitt's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.222
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.223
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.232
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.620
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.874

Nesbitt's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nesbitt posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.222 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving accuracy and distance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nesbitt sported a positive 0.223 mark in his past five starts, showing relative strength in his iron play.
  • On the greens, Nesbitt delivered a -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as an area of concern for his overall performance.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nesbitt as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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