Drew Nesbitt betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Nesbitt had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.

Nesbitt has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Nesbitt has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.