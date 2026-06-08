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27M AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina looks on while playing the 17th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina looks on while playing the 17th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Emiliano Grillo returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 24th at 11-under.

Latest odds for Grillo at the RBC Canadian Open.

Grillo's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2469-67-68-65-11
2022T2870-70-67-69-4

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Grillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4270-66-73-70-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3864-69-70-68-1317.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7170-67-72-75+42.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-70-71-65-782.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-77+17--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5671-71-71-69-25.600
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6469-71-70-74-47.000

Grillo's recent performances

  • Grillo has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
  • Grillo has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Grillo has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee91-0.0430.256
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0170.338
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.1780.025
Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.621-0.858
Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.825-0.238

Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.043 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a 0.017 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 64.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -0.621 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.
  • Grillo has earned 141 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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