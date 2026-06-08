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31M AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Reitan at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Reitan's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Reitan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT675-70-70-65-8250.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-72-65-74+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist Championship166-70-64-69-15700.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1470-68-69-73-885.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-68-73-77+219.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-68-69-70-1167.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6675-71-76-72+67.000

Reitan's recent performances

  • Reitan has finished in the top-10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He has finished in the top-five twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
  • Reitan has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.672 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Reitan has averaged 1.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4840.422
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0030.672
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0400.269
Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.0670.128
Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4601.491

Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Reitan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.484 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sports a 0.003 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Reitan has delivered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
  • Reitan currently sits 13th in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 1,359 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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