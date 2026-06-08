Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kristoffer Reitan will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Reitan's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T6
|75-70-70-65
|-8
|250.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-72-65-74
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|1
|66-70-64-69
|-15
|700.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|70-68-69-73
|-8
|85.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-68-73-77
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|67.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|75-71-76-72
|+6
|7.000
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top-10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He has finished in the top-five twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.672 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged 1.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.484
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.003
|0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.040
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.067
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.460
|1.491
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.484 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sports a 0.003 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan has delivered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
- Reitan currently sits 13th in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 1,359 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.