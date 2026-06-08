Adam Hadwin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Adam Hadwin of Canada plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin has competed in the RBC Canadian Open four times in recent years, with his best result being a tied for 12th finish in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 as the tournament offers a $9.8 million purse.
Hadwin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2023
|T12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|2022
|T35
|69-70-69-69
|-3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|67-71-72-70
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|70
|71-64-68-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|65-66-71-75
|-7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|68-70-67-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.007
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.371
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.671
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.176
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.226
|-0.609
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin has recorded a -0.371 mark. He has hit 66.27% of greens in regulation.
- Hadwin has struggled around the greens this season with a -0.671 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average and has posted a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark with 29.29 putts per round.
- He currently ranks 180th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 34 points and has broken par 19.44% of the time with 16.67% bogey avoidance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.