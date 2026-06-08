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5H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Adam Hadwin has competed in the RBC Canadian Open four times in recent years, with his best result being a tied for 12th finish in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 as the tournament offers a $9.8 million purse.

Latest odds for Hadwin at the RBC Canadian Open.

Hadwin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2767-68-65-70-10
2024MC72-70+2
2023T1271-68-70-68-11
2022T3569-70-69-69-3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hadwin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-66-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5367-71-72-70-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2168-70-71-70-924.329
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic7071-64-68-72-7--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1165-66-71-75-7--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5368-70-67-70-13--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--

Hadwin's recent performances

  • Hadwin had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
  • He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Hadwin has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Hadwin has averaged -0.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.007-0.069
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.371-0.242
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.671-0.202
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.176-0.095
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.226-0.609

Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin has recorded a -0.371 mark. He has hit 66.27% of greens in regulation.
  • Hadwin has struggled around the greens this season with a -0.671 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average and has posted a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark with 29.29 putts per round.
  • He currently ranks 180th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 34 points and has broken par 19.44% of the time with 16.67% bogey avoidance.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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-12

1

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J.T. Poston
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Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
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-12
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-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
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-12
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-4

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Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
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-11
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-5

-11

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USA
W. Clark
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-11
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Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-10
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-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-10
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T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
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-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

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ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
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-8
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-7
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