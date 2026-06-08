Austin Smotherman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Smotherman looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 50th.
Smotherman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T50
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|2022
|T44
|72-68-70-68
|-2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-71-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T60
|77-69-76-66
|E
|8.125
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|74-73-69-70
|+2
|4.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|68-73-68-73
|-6
|19.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|67-72-70-73
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|74-71
|+1
|--
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.315
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.582
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.530
|-0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.297
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.070
|-0.202
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.315 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.582 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
- Smotherman has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.