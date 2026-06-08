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25M AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Austin Smotherman returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Smotherman looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 50th.

Latest odds for Smotherman at the RBC Canadian Open.

Smotherman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T5071-70-72-72-3
2022T4472-68-70-68-2

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Smotherman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-71-72-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1973-69-71-66-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6077-69-76-66E8.125
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7474-73-69-70+24.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3668-73-68-73-619.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-79+8--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1367-72-70-73-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardW/D74-71+1--

Smotherman's recent performances

  • Smotherman has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.
  • Smotherman has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Smotherman has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3150.160
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5820.241
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.530-0.719
Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.2970.117
Average Strokes Gained: Total860.070-0.202

Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.315 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.582 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
  • Smotherman has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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-5

-11

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-11
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-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

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T4

USA
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