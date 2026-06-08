Austin Smotherman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Smotherman has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.

Smotherman has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.