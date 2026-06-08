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35M AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico prepares to play a shot from the 14th tee with caddie Rafael Guerrero during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico prepares to play a shot from the 14th tee with caddie Rafael Guerrero during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Rafael Campos returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Campos looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Campos at the RBC Canadian Open.

Campos's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC65-74-1
2024MC70-76+6

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Campos's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Campos's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-69+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1670-70-71-67-1029
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-74+9--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-70+3--

Campos's recent performances

  • Campos has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
  • Campos has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Campos has averaged -1.985 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.452-0.473
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1830.245
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.046-0.872
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.522-0.885
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.203-1.985

Campos's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campos has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards shows room for improvement.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.183 mark. He has a 64.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he has broken par 19.66% of the time.
  • Campos currently ranks 177th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 38 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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