Rafael Campos betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Campos has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.

Campos has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.