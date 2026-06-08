Rafael Campos betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico prepares to play a shot from the 14th tee with caddie Rafael Guerrero during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Campos looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Campos's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|2024
|MC
|70-76
|+6
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Campos's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-71-67
|-10
|29
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
Campos's recent performances
- Campos has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
- Campos has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -1.985 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.452
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.183
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.046
|-0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.522
|-0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.203
|-1.985
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.183 mark. He has a 64.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he has broken par 19.66% of the time.
- Campos currently ranks 177th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 38 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.