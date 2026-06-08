Keita Nakajima betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Keita Nakajima of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Keita Nakajima has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 looking to make his mark at this $9.8 million event.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Nakajima is competing in the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-66-71-70
|-4
|28.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|65-72-65-71
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|72-68-71-76
|+3
|2.900
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|69-71-76-71
|-1
|4.200
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|65-71-70
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-67-74-66
|-4
|--
Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Nakajima has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has averaged 0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.040
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.242
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.373
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.126
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.297
|0.156
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks among TOUR players.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima has recorded a 0.242 mark. He has maintained a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nakajima has delivered a -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.54 Putts Per Round and has broken par 20.83% of the time.
- Nakajima currently sits 157th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 67 points. His Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 15.05%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.