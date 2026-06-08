Keita Nakajima betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Nakajima has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.

Nakajima has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Nakajima has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.