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29M AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Keita Nakajima of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Keita Nakajima has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 looking to make his mark at this $9.8 million event.

Latest odds for Nakajima at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • Nakajima is competing in the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Nakajima's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-66-71-70-428.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1365-72-65-71-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D73+2--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7172-68-71-76+32.900
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6469-71-76-71-14.200
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC65-71-70-10--
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-74-66-4--

Nakajima's recent performances

  • Nakajima has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
  • Nakajima has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Nakajima has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nakajima has averaged 0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.040-0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2420.160
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.373-0.129
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1260.159
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.2970.156

Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks among TOUR players.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima has recorded a 0.242 mark. He has maintained a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Nakajima has delivered a -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.54 Putts Per Round and has broken par 20.83% of the time.
  • Nakajima currently sits 157th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 67 points. His Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 15.05%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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