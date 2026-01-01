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Collin Morikawa on navigating injury struggles
2:59
4H AGO

Collin Morikawa on navigating injury struggles

Features

First look at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove ahead of Biltmore Championship
1:25
4H AGO

First look at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove ahead of Biltmore Championship

Features

Guess that celebrity golf swing | NFL edition
0:21
1D AGO

Guess that celebrity golf swing | NFL edition

Features

Best drivers off the deck from 2026 PGA Tour season
1:48
2D AGO

Best drivers off the deck from 2026 PGA Tour season

Features

Ludvig Åberg grades celebrity swings
1:49
3D AGO

Ludvig Åberg grades celebrity swings

Features

Baker Mayfield takes on Bucs' teammates in closest-to-the-pin challenge at TPC Sawgrass
3:50
4D AGO

Baker Mayfield takes on Bucs' teammates in closest-to-the-pin challenge at TPC Sawgrass

Features

Top Shots

Rory McIlroy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at TOUR Championship
0:14
15D AGO

Rory McIlroy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at TOUR Championship

Highlights

Hideki Matsuyama drains 75-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at TOUR Championship
0:22
15D AGO

Hideki Matsuyama drains 75-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at TOUR Championship

Highlights

Justin Rose sinks 32-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at TOUR Championship
0:23
15D AGO

Justin Rose sinks 32-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at TOUR Championship

Highlights

Jacob Bridgeman holes 50-foot shot for birdie on No. 9 at TOUR Championship
0:17
15D AGO

Jacob Bridgeman holes 50-foot shot for birdie on No. 9 at TOUR Championship

Highlights

Si Woo Kim holes 120-yard shot for eagle on No. 10 at TOUR Championship
0:22
15D AGO

Si Woo Kim holes 120-yard shot for eagle on No. 10 at TOUR Championship

Highlights

Sam Burns sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at TOUR Championship
0:14
15D AGO

Sam Burns sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at TOUR Championship

Highlights

Features

Collin Morikawa on navigating injury struggles
2:59
4H AGO

Collin Morikawa on navigating injury struggles

Features

First look at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove ahead of Biltmore Championship
1:25
4H AGO

First look at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove ahead of Biltmore Championship

Features

Guess that celebrity golf swing | NFL edition
0:21
1D AGO

Guess that celebrity golf swing | NFL edition

Features

Best drivers off the deck from 2026 PGA Tour season
1:48
2D AGO

Best drivers off the deck from 2026 PGA Tour season

Features

Ludvig Åberg grades celebrity swings
1:49
3D AGO

Ludvig Åberg grades celebrity swings

Features

Baker Mayfield takes on Bucs' teammates in closest-to-the-pin challenge at TPC Sawgrass
3:50
4D AGO

Baker Mayfield takes on Bucs' teammates in closest-to-the-pin challenge at TPC Sawgrass

Features

Trending

Jackson Koivun on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup
5:53
13D AGO

Jackson Koivun on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup

Features

Nick Taylor on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup
3:21
13D AGO

Nick Taylor on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup

Features

Can Rory McIlroy name all 30 of his PGA Tour wins?
1:43
11D AGO

Can Rory McIlroy name all 30 of his PGA Tour wins?

Features

Scottie Scheffler mic’d up after winning TOUR Championship
2:43
14D AGO

Scottie Scheffler mic’d up after winning TOUR Championship

Features

Chris Gotterup on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup
2:53
13D AGO

Chris Gotterup on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup

Features

Top shots from Scottie Scheffler’s 2026 PGA Tour season
2:41
12D AGO

Top shots from Scottie Scheffler’s 2026 PGA Tour season

Features

Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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