Kevin Roy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.466 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 63.18% Greens in Regulation rate.

Roy has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 86th on TOUR.