Kevin Roy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy finished tied for 18th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Roy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|68-68-64-68
|-12
|2023
|MC
|75-70
|+1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|67-70-73-76
|+6
|2.550
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|92.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|67-68-74-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|67-71-73-69
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|73
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.700
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|75-71-71-75
|+4
|9.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|67-72-69-69
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|57.333
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Roy has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.004
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.466
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.281
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.346
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.165
|-0.001
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.466 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 63.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Roy has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 86th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.