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27M AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kevin Roy finished tied for 18th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Roy at the RBC Canadian Open.

Roy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1868-68-64-68-12
2023MC75-70+1

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Roy's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Roy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7467-70-73-76+62.550
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-71+4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-66-65-69-1692.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3067-68-74-72-724.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6567-71-73-69E3.800
March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7372-69-73-74+42.700
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5975-71-71-75+49.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2367-72-69-69-732.556
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1367-69-69-68-1157.333

Roy's recent performances

  • Roy has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
  • Roy has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.004-0.283
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.466-0.321
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2810.195
Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3460.408
Average Strokes Gained: Total720.165-0.001

Roy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.466 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 63.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Roy has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 86th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 21.83% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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