Robert MacIntyre betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre won the RBC Canadian Open in 2024, shooting 16-under. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 looking to defend his title at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
MacIntyre's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|2024
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 9-under.
- MacIntyre's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 16-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-70-73
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|74-70-69-73
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-68-71-73
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-71
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|66-64-72-70
|-16
|208.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|4
|72-72-65-69
|-10
|325.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-72-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|73-69-66-67
|-9
|52.500
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.738 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged -0.456 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.557
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.433
|-0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.012
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.554
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.691
|-0.456
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.557 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.433 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.28% of the time.
- MacIntyre has earned 814 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.