Joel Dahmen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Dahmen has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.

Dahmen has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.