Joel Dahmen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14. Dahmen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Dahmen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|2024
|T10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 9-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-73-70-71
|+1
|7.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|72-70-71-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|72.500
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -1.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.170
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.253
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.457
|-0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.508
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.542
|-1.071
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 18.98% of the time.
- Dahmen has earned 194 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.