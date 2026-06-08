Stephan Jaeger betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger missed the cut with a score of 7-over when he last competed in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Jaeger's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-76
|+7
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|64-68-64-69
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|72-69-67-78
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|66-69-67-71
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-69-78
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.053
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.188
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.325
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.163
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.247
|0.396
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.188 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
- Jaeger has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.