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Stephan Jaeger betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger missed the cut with a score of 7-over when he last competed in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Jaeger at the RBC Canadian Open.

Jaeger's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC71-76+7

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Jaeger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT964-68-64-69-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-73-69-156.250
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5972-69-67-78-25.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2866-69-67-71-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-72-68-66-782.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-69-78+57.875
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--

Jaeger's recent performances

  • Jaeger has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
  • Jaeger has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Jaeger has averaged 0.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.053-0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.188-0.017
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.3250.475
Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1630.017
Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2470.396

Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.188 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
  • Jaeger has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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