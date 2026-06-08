Doug Ghim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Ghim has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.

Ghim has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.