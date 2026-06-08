Doug Ghim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Ghim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Ghim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2024
|WD
|72
|-
|2023
|T12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|2022
|T18
|65-71-68-69
|-7
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|65-69-69-73
|-4
|28.75
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|65-69-69-67
|-14
|22.43
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|26.61
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.50
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|69-71-69-72
|-7
|24.33
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|68-67-75-73
|-1
|13.50
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|74-68-71-67
|-8
|16.57
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|4.90
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.536
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.007
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.303
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.250
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.596
|0.804
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.536 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.007 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
- Ghim has earned 200 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.