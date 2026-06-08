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27M AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Doug Ghim returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Ghim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Ghim at the RBC Canadian Open.

Ghim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-70+2
2024WD72-
2023T1271-68-69-69-11
2022T1865-71-68-69-7

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Ghim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2865-69-69-73-428.75
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3165-69-69-67-1422.43
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1968-69-69-69-926.61
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.50
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3069-71-69-72-724.33
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4068-67-75-73-113.50
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2674-68-71-67-816.57
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5971-69-72-73-34.90

Ghim's recent performances

  • Ghim has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Ghim has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Ghim has averaged 0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5360.602
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0070.287
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.3030.279
Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.250-0.364
Average Strokes Gained: Total380.5960.804

Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.536 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.007 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
  • Ghim has earned 200 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
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-12
R4
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-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
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E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
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-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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