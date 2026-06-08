Kensei Hirata betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Kensei Hirata of Japan hits a tee shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Kensei Hirata has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Hirata's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|64-65-70-70
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T65
|70-71-69-72
|-2
|2.427
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|71-69-74-70
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-73-70-70
|-3
|5.750
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Hirata has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged -0.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.085
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.464
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.037
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.096
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.438
|-0.051
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.464 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 18.62% of the time.
- Hirata has earned 89 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.