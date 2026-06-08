Max McGreevy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Max McGreevy reacts to a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. McGreevy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th.
McGreevy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|2023
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|2022
|MC
|71-77
|+8
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 10-under.
- McGreevy missed the cut in both 2023 and 2022 at this tournament.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|67-70-70-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|72-63-69-67
|-9
|46.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|12.792
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|68-72-72-68
|-4
|11.375
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged -0.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.245
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.400
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.094
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.584
|-0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.156
|-0.110
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.245 (47th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, McGreevy sports a 0.400 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 68.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.17% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 180 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 116th, and he ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.49%.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.