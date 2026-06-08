Laurent Desmarchais betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Laurent Desmarchais will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 at the RBC Canadian Open. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Desmarchais' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Desmarchais' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|T75
|69-66-70-72
|-3
|2.45
Desmarchais' recent performances
- Desmarchais had his best finish at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins, where he finished tied for 75th with a score of three-under.
Desmarchais' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Desmarchais' advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Desmarchais for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Desmarchais as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.