Davis Chatfield betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Davis Chatfield of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Davis Chatfield has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 as he looks to make his mark in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- Chatfield has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.836 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.228
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.530
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.014
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.335
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-1.079
|-0.836
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.228 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.4 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sports a -0.530 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chatfield has delivered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 17.22% of the time.
- Chatfield has earned 45 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 175th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.