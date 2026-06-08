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29M AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China reacts after making birdie on the first green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China reacts after making birdie on the first green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Haotong Li will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with Ryan Fox defending his title after winning at 18-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Li at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Li's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Li's recent performances

  • Li's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 35th with a score of 1-over.
  • Li has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Li has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Li has averaged 0.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Li's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-69-71-70+123.083
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3871-69-69-80+123.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--

Li's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3850.196
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.2870.228
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.293-0.425
Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.1620.029
Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2180.029

Li's advanced stats and rankings

  • Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.385 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.287 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Li delivered a -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
  • Li has earned 208 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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