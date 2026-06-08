Haotong Li betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China reacts after making birdie on the first green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Haotong Li will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with Ryan Fox defending his title after winning at 18-under in 2025.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Li's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Li's recent performances
- Li's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 35th with a score of 1-over.
- Li has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged 0.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-69-71-70
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|71-69-69-80
|+1
|23.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.385
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.287
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.293
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.162
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.218
|0.029
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.385 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.287 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li delivered a -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Li has earned 208 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.