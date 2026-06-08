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23M AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden looks on while playing the 15th hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 13, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Alex Noren of Sweden looks on while playing the 15th hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 13, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Alex Noren missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in both 2025 and 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament in recent years.

Latest odds for Noren at the RBC Canadian Open.

Noren's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-71-2
2024MC70-72+2

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Noren's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Noren's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday971-74-67-70-6175.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-73-70-66E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3171-72-68-70-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT774-69-66-69-10212.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6573-73-66-70-26.625
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3077-71-69-70-135.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3070-69-70-72-724.333
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-71-73-71-226.100
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-69-73-236.333
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-66-67-66-11105.000

Noren's recent performances

  • Noren has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
  • Noren has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.540 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.799 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.116-0.062
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2190.540
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.155-0.222
Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5280.543
Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7860.799

Noren's advanced stats and rankings

  • Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.116 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.2 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a 0.219 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 65.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.79% of the time.
  • Noren has earned 716 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Ryan Gerard
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2

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W. Clark
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-11
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3

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Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
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T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-4

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USA
S. Burns
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-10
R4
-3

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T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
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-7

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