PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
26M AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon of France watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025, shooting 10-over par. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Pavon at the RBC Canadian Open.

Pavon's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-80+10

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after shooting 10-over par.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Pavon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4067-69-67-69-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-64-68-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-70-69-37.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1170-70-70-68-665.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4273-69-70-70-66.922
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1771-69-68-68-846.000

Pavon's recent performances

  • Pavon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
  • Pavon has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Pavon has averaged -0.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.0380.233
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.451-0.004
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.0260.062
Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.394-0.715
Average Strokes Gained: Total920.007-0.424

Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.451 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
  • Pavon has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
12H AGO
Signature Scroll: Recapping Poston's remarkable victory at the Memorial
Signature Scroll
Image for article.
13H AGO
Kohles claims four-shot victory at BMW Charity Pro-Am
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
13H AGO
Poston avoids 'Golf’s Longest Day,' earns spot in U.S. Open, Open Championship
Latest
Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW