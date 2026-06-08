Matthieu Pavon betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Matthieu Pavon of France watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025, shooting 10-over par. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Pavon's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-80
|+10
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after shooting 10-over par.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|67-69-67-69
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|70-70-70-68
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-69-70-70
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|46.000
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Pavon has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.038
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.451
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.026
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.394
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.007
|-0.424
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.451 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.