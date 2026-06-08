A.J. Ewart betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
A.J. Ewart of Canada watches his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
A.J. Ewart has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the RBC Canadian Open. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Ewart's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71
|E
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Ewart's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-63-71-70
|-6
|47
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-61-71
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|71-72-68-67
|-6
|65
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-67-71-70
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|71-64-68-72
|-9
|56.25
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Ewart has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged 0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.123
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.138
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.018
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.608
|0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.365
|0.659
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a -0.138 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 67.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
- Ewart has earned 302 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.