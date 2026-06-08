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19M AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart of Canada watches his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A.J. Ewart of Canada watches his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A.J. Ewart has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the RBC Canadian Open. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Ewart at the RBC Canadian Open.

Ewart's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-71E
2022MC73-72+5

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Ewart's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Ewart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1770-63-71-70-647
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-67-70-66-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-61-71-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3070-70-69-72-724.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-67+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1171-72-68-67-665
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-75+9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2672-67-71-70-816.574
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1371-64-68-72-956.25

Ewart's recent performances

  • Ewart has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
  • Ewart has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Ewart has averaged 0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.123-0.066
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.138-0.219
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.0180.167
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6080.777
Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3650.659

Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a -0.138 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 67.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
  • Ewart has earned 302 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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