Points and payouts: See what each player earned at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

That Poston prevailed on a course as challenging as Muirfield Village is a compelling subtext for fans familiar with his career. His previous three wins were on racetracks on which he scored 21 under once and 22 under twice. And it’s not like he was in form or possessed an outstanding history on the course upon arrival. He was devoid of a top-20 finish in his first 13 starts of 2026 and had only one top-35 finish in seven prior trips to central Ohio (T22, 2024).