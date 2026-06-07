Points and payouts: See what each player earned at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Winning Wagers: Top five bets that hit at the Memorial
Poston banks 700 FedExCup points, $4 million with win at the Memorial
Poston banks 700 FedExCup points, $4 million with win at the Memorial
Of course J.T. Poston a.k.a "The Postman" delivers on Sunday. We already knew that with a trio of PGA TOUR titles on the books, but with a victory in a playoff at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – a Signature Event – he’s now certified.
With a par on the second extra hole to determine the 51st champion in tournament history – the par-4 18th at Muirfield Village Golf Club – Poston outlasted Ryan Gerard to snag 700 FedExCup points and the $4-million cut from a total prize fund of $20 million. The duo concluded regulation in 12-under 276.
More on what happened in the backyard of tournament host Jack Nicklaus and other perks that Poston collected are detailed beneath the table illustrating all 53 who cashed.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|J.T. Poston
|276 / -12
|700.000
|$4,000,000.00
|P2
|Ryan Gerard
|276 / -12
|400.000
|$2,200,000.00
|3
|Wyndham Clark
|277 / -11
|350.000
|$1,400,000.00
|T4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|278 / -10
|312.500
|$920,000.00
|T4
|Sam Burns
|278 / -10
|312.500
|$920,000.00
|T6
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|280 / -8
|250.000
|$730,000.00
|T6
|Kristoffer Reitan
|280 / -8
|250.000
|$730,000.00
|8
|Eric Cole
|281 / -7
|200.000
|$646,000.00
|9
|Alex Noren
|282 / -6
|175.000
|$600,000.00
|T10
|Si Woo Kim
|283 / -5
|140.000
|$535,000.00
|T10
|Maverick McNealy
|283 / -5
|140.000
|$535,000.00
|T12
|Adam Scott
|284 / -4
|100.000
|$401,800.00
|T12
|Rory McIlroy
|284 / -4
|100.000
|$401,800.00
|T12
|Justin Rose
|284 / -4
|100.000
|$401,800.00
|T12
|Scottie Scheffler
|284 / -4
|100.000
|$401,800.00
|T12
|J.J. Spaun
|284 / -4
|100.000
|$401,800.00
|T17
|Patrick Cantlay
|285 / -3
|67.500
|$319,000.00
|T17
|Harris English
|285 / -3
|67.500
|$319,000.00
|T19
|Aaron Rai
|286 / -2
|55.000
|$269,333.33
|T19
|Justin Thomas
|286 / -2
|55.000
|$269,333.33
|T19
|Keegan Bradley
|286 / -2
|55.000
|$269,333.33
|T22
|Bud Cauley
|287 / -1
|44.000
|$200,200.00
|T22
|Matt Kuchar
|287 / -1
|44.000
|$200,200.00
|T22
|Russell Henley
|287 / -1
|44.000
|$200,200.00
|T22
|Shane Lowry
|287 / -1
|44.000
|$200,200.00
|T22
|Kurt Kitayama
|287 / -1
|44.000
|$200,200.00
|T27
|Chris Gotterup
|288 / E
|37.000
|$157,500.00
|T27
|Ryan Fox
|288 / E
|37.000
|$157,500.00
|T29
|Tony Finau
|289 / 1
|32.500
|$140,000.00
|T29
|Xander Schauffele
|289 / 1
|32.500
|$140,000.00
|T29
|Harry Hall
|289 / 1
|32.500
|$140,000.00
|T32
|Sungjae Im
|290 / 2
|28.750
|$122,500.00
|T32
|Sahith Theegala
|290 / 2
|28.750
|$122,500.00
|T34
|Denny McCarthy
|291 / 3
|25.750
|$111,500.00
|T34
|Jacob Bridgeman
|291 / 3
|25.750
|$111,500.00
|T36
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|292 / 4
|23.000
|$99,000.00
|T36
|Gary Woodland
|292 / 4
|23.000
|$99,000.00
|T36
|Brandt Snedeker
|292 / 4
|23.000
|$99,000.00
|39
|Ludvig Åberg
|293 / 5
|21.000
|$90,000.00
|T40
|Sepp Straka
|294 / 6
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T40
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|294 / 6
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T40
|Nico Echavarria
|294 / 6
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T43
|Nick Taylor
|295 / 7
|17.250
|$70,000.00
|T43
|Taylor Pendrith
|295 / 7
|17.250
|$70,000.00
|T43
|Hideki Matsuyama
|295 / 7
|17.250
|$70,000.00
|T46
|Lucas Glover
|296 / 8
|15.000
|$58,666.67
|T46
|Cameron Young
|296 / 8
|15.000
|$58,666.67
|T46
|Mac Meissner
|296 / 8
|15.000
|$58,666.67
|T49
|Patrick Rodgers
|297 / 9
|13.250
|$53,000.00
|T49
|Michael Kim
|297 / 9
|13.250
|$53,000.00
|51
|Tom Hoge
|301 / 13
|12.500
|$51,000.00
|52
|Ryo Hisatsune
|304 / 16
|12.000
|$50,000.00
|53
|Corey Conners
|306 / 18
|11.500
|$49,000.00
Poston held respective leads of one and four strokes after the second and third rounds at Muirfield Village, and he still needed three birdies across his final five holes in the finale for an even-par 72. His birdie from just outside seven feet on the 72nd hole to force overtime was particularly impressive given that Gerard had just connected for his own crowd-pleasing birdie from 36 feet, 9 inches at the par-3 17th for the lead.
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Poston failed his second gut check on the first playoff hole, where he fanned on a birdie try to win from a little over eight feet away, but Gerard squandered the bonus on the last time through No. 18 and couldn’t two-putt for par.
That Poston prevailed on a course as challenging as Muirfield Village is a compelling subtext for fans familiar with his career. His previous three wins were on racetracks on which he scored 21 under once and 22 under twice. And it’s not like he was in form or possessed an outstanding history on the course upon arrival. He was devoid of a top-20 finish in his first 13 starts of 2026 and had only one top-35 finish in seven prior trips to central Ohio (T22, 2024).
In addition to the immediate benefits, Poston’s PGA TOUR membership exemption is extended three years through his age-36 season of 2029. He’s also exempt into the next three editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. And as the highest finisher not already eligible for The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale next month, he’s qualified for that major because the Memorial was a stop in the Open Qualifying Series, affording one berth.