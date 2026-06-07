PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Winning Wagers: Top five bets that hit at the Memorial

Winning Wagers: Top five bets that hit at the Memorial

Poston banks 700 FedExCup points, $4 million with win at the Memorial

Written by Rob Bolton

Poston banks 700 FedExCup points, $4 million with win at the Memorial

Of course J.T. Poston a.k.a "The Postman" delivers on Sunday. We already knew that with a trio of PGA TOUR titles on the books, but with a victory in a playoff at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – a Signature Event – he’s now certified.

With a par on the second extra hole to determine the 51st champion in tournament history – the par-4 18th at Muirfield Village Golf Club – Poston outlasted Ryan Gerard to snag 700 FedExCup points and the $4-million cut from a total prize fund of $20 million. The duo concluded regulation in 12-under 276.

More on what happened in the backyard of tournament host Jack Nicklaus and other perks that Poston collected are detailed beneath the table illustrating all 53 who cashed.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
P1J.T. Poston276 / -12700.000$4,000,000.00
P2Ryan Gerard276 / -12400.000$2,200,000.00
3Wyndham Clark277 / -11350.000$1,400,000.00
T4Tommy Fleetwood278 / -10312.500$920,000.00
T4Sam Burns278 / -10312.500$920,000.00
T6Alex Fitzpatrick280 / -8250.000$730,000.00
T6Kristoffer Reitan280 / -8250.000$730,000.00
8Eric Cole281 / -7200.000$646,000.00
9Alex Noren282 / -6175.000$600,000.00
T10Si Woo Kim283 / -5140.000$535,000.00
T10Maverick McNealy283 / -5140.000$535,000.00
T12Adam Scott284 / -4100.000$401,800.00
T12Rory McIlroy284 / -4100.000$401,800.00
T12Justin Rose284 / -4100.000$401,800.00
T12Scottie Scheffler284 / -4100.000$401,800.00
T12J.J. Spaun284 / -4100.000$401,800.00
T17Patrick Cantlay285 / -367.500$319,000.00
T17Harris English285 / -367.500$319,000.00
T19Aaron Rai286 / -255.000$269,333.33
T19Justin Thomas286 / -255.000$269,333.33
T19Keegan Bradley286 / -255.000$269,333.33
T22Bud Cauley287 / -144.000$200,200.00
T22Matt Kuchar287 / -144.000$200,200.00
T22Russell Henley287 / -144.000$200,200.00
T22Shane Lowry287 / -144.000$200,200.00
T22Kurt Kitayama287 / -144.000$200,200.00
T27Chris Gotterup288 / E37.000$157,500.00
T27Ryan Fox288 / E37.000$157,500.00
T29Tony Finau289 / 132.500$140,000.00
T29Xander Schauffele289 / 132.500$140,000.00
T29Harry Hall289 / 132.500$140,000.00
T32Sungjae Im290 / 228.750$122,500.00
T32Sahith Theegala290 / 228.750$122,500.00
T34Denny McCarthy291 / 325.750$111,500.00
T34Jacob Bridgeman291 / 325.750$111,500.00
T36Matt Fitzpatrick292 / 423.000$99,000.00
T36Gary Woodland292 / 423.000$99,000.00
T36Brandt Snedeker292 / 423.000$99,000.00
39Ludvig Åberg293 / 521.000$90,000.00
T40Sepp Straka294 / 619.500$82,000.00
T40Sudarshan Yellamaraju294 / 619.500$82,000.00
T40Nico Echavarria294 / 619.500$82,000.00
T43Nick Taylor295 / 717.250$70,000.00
T43Taylor Pendrith295 / 717.250$70,000.00
T43Hideki Matsuyama295 / 717.250$70,000.00
T46Lucas Glover296 / 815.000$58,666.67
T46Cameron Young296 / 815.000$58,666.67
T46Mac Meissner296 / 815.000$58,666.67
T49Patrick Rodgers297 / 913.250$53,000.00
T49Michael Kim297 / 913.250$53,000.00
51Tom Hoge301 / 1312.500$51,000.00
52Ryo Hisatsune304 / 1612.000$50,000.00
53Corey Conners306 / 1811.500$49,000.00

Poston held respective leads of one and four strokes after the second and third rounds at Muirfield Village, and he still needed three birdies across his final five holes in the finale for an even-par 72. His birdie from just outside seven feet on the 72nd hole to force overtime was particularly impressive given that Gerard had just connected for his own crowd-pleasing birdie from 36 feet, 9 inches at the par-3 17th for the lead.


Trending

Trending Up Articles
Image for article.
12H AGO
the Memorial: How to watch marathon Sunday finale at Muirfield Village
Latest
Image for article.
1D AGO
Weather ends play Saturday, sets up marathon Sunday finale at the Memorial
Latest
Image for article.
1D AGO
Signature Scroll: Long Sunday ahead as weather derails the Memorial
Signature Scroll
Image for article.
1D AGO
Poston takes lead into Round 4 at the Memorial
Daily Wrap Up

Poston failed his second gut check on the first playoff hole, where he fanned on a birdie try to win from a little over eight feet away, but Gerard squandered the bonus on the last time through No. 18 and couldn’t two-putt for par.

That Poston prevailed on a course as challenging as Muirfield Village is a compelling subtext for fans familiar with his career. His previous three wins were on racetracks on which he scored 21 under once and 22 under twice. And it’s not like he was in form or possessed an outstanding history on the course upon arrival. He was devoid of a top-20 finish in his first 13 starts of 2026 and had only one top-35 finish in seven prior trips to central Ohio (T22, 2024).

In addition to the immediate benefits, Poston’s PGA TOUR membership exemption is extended three years through his age-36 season of 2029. He’s also exempt into the next three editions of THE PLAYERS Championship. And as the highest finisher not already eligible for The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale next month, he’s qualified for that major because the Memorial was a stop in the Open Qualifying Series, affording one berth.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
4D AGO
Horses for Courses: Cantlay eyes more success at Muirfield Village
Golfbet News
Image for article.
1D AGO
Draws and Fades: Why Spaun is worth backing at the Memorial
Draws and Fades
Image for article.
4D AGO
Props for the Memorial: Building ladder around Scheffler at Muirfield Village
Golfbet News
Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW