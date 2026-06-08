Collin Morikawa betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Collin Morikawa of the United States and his caddie Mark Urbanek look over an upcoming shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Morikawa has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-72-74-68
|+3
|10.5
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-72-70-72
|+1
|7.5
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|300
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|74-69-68-68
|-9
|237.5
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|5
|66-71-70-70
|-11
|300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|176
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-68-62-67
|-22
|700
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|5.75
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|71-68-72-63
|-10
|--
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top-10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.697 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.304
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|0.847
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.201
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.299
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.054
|0.697
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an 0.847 average this season, while his 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 11th.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.304 ranks 37th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 85th.
- On the greens, Morikawa has struggled with a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
- Morikawa currently ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,737 points and 13th in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.054 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.