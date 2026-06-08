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20M AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States and his caddie Mark Urbanek look over an upcoming shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa of the United States and his caddie Mark Urbanek look over an upcoming shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Morikawa at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • Morikawa has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Morikawa's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-72-74-68+310.5
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6275-72-70-72+17.5
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT467-68-69-67-13300
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT774-69-68-68-9237.5
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard566-71-70-70-11300
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-69-70-65-12176
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am169-68-62-67-22700
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5472-69-71-69-35.75
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1471-68-72-63-10--

Morikawa's recent performances

  • Morikawa has finished in the top-10 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
  • Morikawa has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Morikawa has averaged 0.697 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3040.090
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green10.8470.514
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.2010.299
Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.299-0.205
Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0540.697

Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

  • Morikawa leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an 0.847 average this season, while his 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 11th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.304 ranks 37th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 85th.
  • On the greens, Morikawa has struggled with a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
  • Morikawa currently ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,737 points and 13th in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.054 average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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