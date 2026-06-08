Tom Hoge betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Hoge's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|51
|77-72-75-77
|+13
|12.5
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|68-67-79-71
|+5
|2.8
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|68-62-66-68
|-20
|91.7
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|72-70-68-70
|E
|37.0
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|72
|70-73-76-78
|+13
|5.25
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|69-74-74-72
|+1
|7.5
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.5
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|71-70-70-73
|E
|5.25
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|65-73-72-74
|+4
|2.8
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.769 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.489
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.133
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.321
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.226
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.903
|-0.769
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.489 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.133 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
- Hoge has earned 397 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.