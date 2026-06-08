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34M AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Tom Hoge will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. This tournament features a $9.8 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 18-under victory last year.

Latest odds for Hoge at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Hoge's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hoge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5177-72-75-77+1312.5
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7168-67-79-71+52.8
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT668-62-66-68-2091.7
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2672-70-68-70E37.0
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7270-73-76-78+135.25
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6269-74-74-72+17.5
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.5
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7171-70-70-73E5.25
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7165-73-72-74+42.8

Hoge's recent performances

  • Hoge has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Hoge has an average of -0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoge has averaged -0.769 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.489-0.464
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1330.289
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.321-0.235
Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.226-0.360
Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.903-0.769

Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.489 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.133 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
  • Hoge has earned 397 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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