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29M AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

John VanDerLaan of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

John VanDerLaan will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 for the RBC Canadian Open. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with Ryan Fox defending his title after shooting 18-under last year.

Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • VanDerLaan has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

VanDerLaan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-71-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6767-67-71-74-53.5
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6066-73-70-72-32.9
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-74-70-71E8.5
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2172-68-68-71-924.3
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-69+2--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-72-70-72-24.7

VanDerLaan's recent performances

  • VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Puerto Rico Open, where he scored 9-under.
  • VanDerLaan has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged -0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.1030.056
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.272-0.546
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.152-0.001
Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.127-0.059
Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.653-0.551

VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

  • VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.103 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.272 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.27% of the time.
  • VanDerLaan has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 166th.

All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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ENG
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T. Fleetwood
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USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
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