John VanDerLaan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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John VanDerLaan of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
John VanDerLaan will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 for the RBC Canadian Open. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with Ryan Fox defending his title after shooting 18-under last year.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- VanDerLaan has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|67-67-71-74
|-5
|3.5
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|66-73-70-72
|-3
|2.9
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-74-70-71
|E
|8.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|24.3
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|68-72-70-72
|-2
|4.7
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Puerto Rico Open, where he scored 9-under.
- VanDerLaan has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged -0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.103
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.272
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.152
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.127
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.653
|-0.551
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.103 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.272 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.27% of the time.
- VanDerLaan has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 166th.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.