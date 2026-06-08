John VanDerLaan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.103 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.272 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.27% of the time.