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31M AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard finished tied for sixth at 14-under at this tournament in 2023. The RBC Canadian Open will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026.

Latest odds for Hubbard at the RBC Canadian Open.

Hubbard's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4769-68-69-67-7
2024T4270-68-70-70-2
2023T668-70-66-70-14
2022T4467-73-72-66-2

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hubbard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-77+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6068-69-74-70+14.5
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-67-69-68-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic266-67-64-70-17165
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6565-77-75-72+13.9
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4274-67-73-68-66.922

Hubbard's recent performances

  • Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
  • Hubbard has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.051 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Hubbard has averaged 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.257-0.092
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3121.051
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.036-0.059
Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.578-0.207
Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.5600.693

Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.312 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
  • Hubbard has earned 242 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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