Mark Hubbard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard finished tied for sixth at 14-under at this tournament in 2023. The RBC Canadian Open will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026.
Hubbard's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|2024
|T42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|2023
|T6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|2022
|T44
|67-73-72-66
|-2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|68-69-74-70
|+1
|4.5
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-67-69-68
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|66-67-64-70
|-17
|165
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|65-77-75-72
|+1
|3.9
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|74-67-73-68
|-6
|6.922
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.051 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.257
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.312
|1.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.036
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.578
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.560
|0.693
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.312 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 242 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.