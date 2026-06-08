Johnny Keefer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Keefer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Keefer has an average of 0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.