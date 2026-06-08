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31M AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Johnny Keefer missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open last year, shooting even par. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Keefer at the RBC Canadian Open.

Johnny Keefer's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-72E

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Keefer's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Johnny Keefer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3571-67-67-73-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT966-69-67-63-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA Championship7972-72-69-76+94.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3172-70-66-69-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6969-70-70-74-15.875
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-79+11--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT367-68-66-64-15162.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC79-77+14--

Johnny Keefer's recent performances

  • Keefer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
  • Keefer has an average of 0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Johnny Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5360.505
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3520.605
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.478-0.502
Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.402-0.031
Average Strokes Gained: Total910.0080.577

Johnny Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.536 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.1 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.352 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked third with a 70.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.98, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.44% of the time.
  • Keefer has earned 327 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 82nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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