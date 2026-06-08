Johnny Keefer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Johnny Keefer missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open last year, shooting even par. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Johnny Keefer's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-72
|E
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Keefer's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Johnny Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|71-67-67-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|66-69-67-63
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|79
|72-72-69-76
|+9
|4.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|72-70-66-69
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|69-70-70-74
|-1
|5.875
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|67-68-66-64
|-15
|162.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
Johnny Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnny Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.536
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.352
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.478
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.402
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.008
|0.577
Johnny Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.536 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.1 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.352 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked third with a 70.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.98, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.44% of the time.
- Keefer has earned 327 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 82nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.