Joey Savoie betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Savoie has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the KIA Open de Ecuador presentado por Diners Club, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.

Savoie has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.965 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.