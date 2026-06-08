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27M AGO

Joey Savoie betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Joey Savoie will compete in the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in recent years, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat his 18-under victory from 2025.

Latest odds for Savoie at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Savoie's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Savoie's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026KIA Open de Ecuador presentado por Diners Club166-65-67-69-21500.000
May 17, 2026Diners Club Peru OpenT3369-69-68-71-1120.583
April 26, 202694 Abierto del Centro Zurich presentado por PersonalT2770-67-73-70-430.250
April 19, 202671st ECP Brazil OpenT866-67-66-69-1680.000
Sept. 28, 2025Fortinet Cup ChampionshipT5669-71-68-72E6.120
Sept. 21, 2025Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret LimitedMC69-74+3--
Sept. 14, 2025ATB ClassicMC76-71+3--
Aug. 31, 2025CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific CenterT6967-69-67-72-92.975
Aug. 24, 2025Manitoba OpenMC71-74+3--
Aug. 10, 2025BioSteel ChampionshipT968-66-64-67-1570.000

Savoie's recent performances

  • Savoie has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the KIA Open de Ecuador presentado por Diners Club, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
  • Savoie has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.965 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Savoie has averaged -2.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Savoie's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.306
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.091
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.096
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.965
Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.458

Savoie's advanced stats and rankings

  • Savoie averaged -0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement in his driving performance.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.091 over his last five starts suggests struggles with his iron play and approach shots.
  • Around the greens, Savoie posted a -0.096 average in his past five tournaments, showing relatively solid short game performance.
  • On the putting surfaces, Savoie averaged -0.965 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts, highlighting an area that has cost him strokes.

All stats in this article are accurate for Savoie as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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J.T. Poston
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1

USA
J.T. Poston
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USA
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USA
W. Clark
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-11
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-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
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-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
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T6

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