Signature Events
How It Works
- Signature Events in 2024, will refer to the eight limited field events featuring top players with increased prize money and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). (These tournaments were referred to as “Designated events” in 2023).
- The three player-hosted Signature Events –The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday- will feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties plus any player within 10 shots of the lead. The player-hosted Signature Events will feature a redistribution of prize money that allocates 20 percent to the winner ($4 million), up from 18 percent.
- The remaining five Signature Events will have no cut and will continue to allocate 18 percent to the winner.
- The Sentry is the season’s first Signature Event and includes PGA TOUR winners from the previous calendar year as well as the Top 50 players from the 2022-23 FedExCup Points List through the TOUR Championship(i.e., those who qualify for the BMW Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event).
- The 2024 schedule cadence connects events through several new eligibility paths, allowing trending players to earn Signature Event starts and providing all members the opportunity to qualify for the Signature Events and compete alongside the game’s best.
- Players are eligible for a Signature Event by means of their highest eligibility category. The eligibility criteria and priority ranking for each category can be found below.
Eligibility Criteria & Priority Ranking
1. Top 50 players in the prior season’s FedExCup points list
- The Top 50 players from the previous season’s FedExCup points list through the TOUR Championship are eligible to participate in all Signature Events during the current season.
- The Top 50 players from the previous season’s FedExCup points list through the TOUR Championship include the following:
|1
|Viktor Hovland
|26
|Corey Conners
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|27
|Jordan Spieth
|3
|Wyndham Clark
|28
|Jason Day
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|29
|Emiliano Grillo
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|30
|Taylor Moore
|6
|Tommy Fleetwood
|31
|Sahith Theegala
|7
|Collin Morikawa
|32
|Chris Kirk
|8
|Scottie Scheffler
|33
|Denny McCarthy
|9
|Keegan Bradley
|34
|Justin Rose
|10
|Sam Burns
|35
|Andrew Putnam
|11
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|36
|Kurt Kitayama
|12
|Max Homa
|37
|Adam Svensson
|13
|Adam Schenk
|38
|Harris English
|14
|Russell Henley
|39
|J.T. Poston
|15
|Sepp Straka
|40
|Lee Hodges
|16
|Rickie Fowler
|41
|Seamus Power
|17
|Tyrrell Hatton
|42
|Cameron Young
|18
|Lucas Glover
|43
|Eric Cole
|19
|Jon Rahm
|44
|Byeong Hun An
|20
|Tony Finau
|45
|Adam Hadwin
|21
|Si Woo Kim
|46
|Tom Hoge
|22
|Tom Kim
|47
|Brendon Todd
|23
|Brian Harman
|48
|Cam Davis
|24
|Sungjae Im
|49
|Patrick Rodgers
|25
|Nick Taylor
|50
|Hideki Matsuyama
2. Next 10 - Top 10 FedExCup point earners (not otherwise exempt)
- The Next 10 includes the Top 10 players on the current FedExCup point list, not otherwise exempt via a higher priority category, through the tournament leading up to the next Signature Event.
- For the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, the Next 10 will refer to those players who finished 51-60 on the prior season’s final FedExCup Fall points list.
3. Swing 5 - Top 5 FedExCup point earners in-between Signature Events
- The Swing 5 includes the Top 5 FedExCup point earners who accumulate the most FedExCup Points during the swing of tournaments between Signature Events.
- The Top 5 players that accrue the most points during the swing of events between Signature Events, and who are not otherwise exempt via a higher priority category, are eligible via this category.
4. Current Year Tournament winners (Full FedExCup Points events)
- Players who win a tournament during the current year (excluding Additional Events) are eligible to participate in the remaining Signature Events in that year.
5. Top 30 Players in OWGR (PGA TOUR Members)
- The Top 30 players on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) through the tournament preceding the Signature Event are eligible for the Signature Events should they not already be exempt in a higher category.
- Players must be a PGA TOUR member in order to qualify via this category
6. Sponsor’s Exemptions
- Each Signature Event will have a certain amount of sponsor’s exemptions that they can grant to players that are not otherwise eligible for the Signature Event.
- Sponsor’s exemptions are earmarked for PGA TOUR members
Signature Event Schedule
|Tournament
|Date
|The Sentry
|January 1 - 7
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|January 29 - February 4
|The Genesis Invitational
|February 12 - 18
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|March 4 - 10
|RBC Heritage
|April 15 - 21
|Wells Fargo Championship
|May 6 - 12
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|June 3 - 9
|Travelers Championship
|June 17 - 23