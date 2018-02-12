Signature Events in 2024, will refer to the eight limited field events featuring top players with increased prize money and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). (These tournaments were referred to as “Designated events” in 2023).

The three player-hosted Signature Events –The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday- will feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties plus any player within 10 shots of the lead. The player-hosted Signature Events will feature a redistribution of prize money that allocates 20 percent to the winner ($4 million), up from 18 percent.

The remaining five Signature Events will have no cut and will continue to allocate 18 percent to the winner.

The Sentry is the season’s first Signature Event and includes PGA TOUR winners from the previous calendar year as well as the Top 50 players from the 2022-23 FedExCup Points List through the TOUR Championship(i.e., those who qualify for the BMW Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event).

The 2024 schedule cadence connects events through several new eligibility paths, allowing trending players to earn Signature Event starts and providing all members the opportunity to qualify for the Signature Events and compete alongside the game’s best.