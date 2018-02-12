PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

Signature Events

How It Works

  • Signature Events in 2024, will refer to the eight limited field events featuring top players with increased prize money and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). (These tournaments were referred to as “Designated events” in 2023).
  • The three player-hosted Signature Events –The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday- will feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties plus any player within 10 shots of the lead. The player-hosted Signature Events will feature a redistribution of prize money that allocates 20 percent to the winner ($4 million), up from 18 percent.
  • The remaining five Signature Events will have no cut and will continue to allocate 18 percent to the winner.
  • The Sentry is the season’s first Signature Event and includes PGA TOUR winners from the previous calendar year as well as the Top 50 players from the 2022-23 FedExCup Points List through the TOUR Championship(i.e., those who qualify for the BMW Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event).
  • The 2024 schedule cadence connects events through several new eligibility paths, allowing trending players to earn Signature Event starts and providing all members the opportunity to qualify for the Signature Events and compete alongside the game’s best.
  • Players are eligible for a Signature Event by means of their highest eligibility category. The eligibility criteria and priority ranking for each category can be found below.

Eligibility Criteria & Priority Ranking

1. Top 50 players in the prior season’s FedExCup points list

  • The Top 50 players from the previous season’s FedExCup points list through the TOUR Championship are eligible to participate in all Signature Events during the current season.
  • The Top 50 players from the previous season’s FedExCup points list through the TOUR Championship include the following:
1Viktor Hovland26Corey Conners
2Xander Schauffele27Jordan Spieth
3Wyndham Clark28Jason Day
4Rory McIlroy29Emiliano Grillo
5Patrick Cantlay30Taylor Moore
6Tommy Fleetwood31Sahith Theegala
7Collin Morikawa32Chris Kirk
8Scottie Scheffler33Denny McCarthy
9Keegan Bradley34Justin Rose
10Sam Burns35Andrew Putnam
11Matt Fitzpatrick36Kurt Kitayama
12Max Homa37Adam Svensson
13Adam Schenk38Harris English
14Russell Henley39J.T. Poston
15Sepp Straka40Lee Hodges
16Rickie Fowler41Seamus Power
17Tyrrell Hatton42Cameron Young
18Lucas Glover43Eric Cole
19Jon Rahm44Byeong Hun An
20Tony Finau45Adam Hadwin
21Si Woo Kim46Tom Hoge
22Tom Kim47Brendon Todd
23Brian Harman48Cam Davis
24Sungjae Im49Patrick Rodgers
25Nick Taylor50Hideki Matsuyama

2. Next 10 - Top 10 FedExCup point earners (not otherwise exempt)

  • The Next 10 includes the Top 10 players on the current FedExCup point list, not otherwise exempt via a higher priority category, through the tournament leading up to the next Signature Event.
  • For the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, the Next 10 will refer to those players who finished 51-60 on the prior season’s final FedExCup Fall points list.

3. Swing 5 - Top 5 FedExCup point earners in-between Signature Events

  • The Swing 5 includes the Top 5 FedExCup point earners who accumulate the most FedExCup Points during the swing of tournaments between Signature Events.
  • The Top 5 players that accrue the most points during the swing of events between Signature Events, and who are not otherwise exempt via a higher priority category, are eligible via this category.

4. Current Year Tournament winners (Full FedExCup Points events)

  • Players who win a tournament during the current year (excluding Additional Events) are eligible to participate in the remaining Signature Events in that year.

5. Top 30 Players in OWGR (PGA TOUR Members)

  • The Top 30 players on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) through the tournament preceding the Signature Event are eligible for the Signature Events should they not already be exempt in a higher category.
  • Players must be a PGA TOUR member in order to qualify via this category

6. Sponsor’s Exemptions

  • Each Signature Event will have a certain amount of sponsor’s exemptions that they can grant to players that are not otherwise eligible for the Signature Event.
  • Sponsor’s exemptions are earmarked for PGA TOUR members

Signature Event Schedule

TournamentDate
The SentryJanuary 1 - 7
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmJanuary 29 - February 4
The Genesis InvitationalFebruary 12 - 18
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMarch 4 - 10
RBC HeritageApril 15 - 21
Wells Fargo ChampionshipMay 6 - 12
the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayJune 3 - 9
Travelers ChampionshipJune 17 - 23

