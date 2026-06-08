Denny McCarthy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with Ryan Fox defending his title after winning at 18-under last year.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is McCarthy's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|73-75-74-69
|+3
|25.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-71-70-70
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|72-75-69-68
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|74-70-70-68
|-2
|6.625
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|68-68-67-66
|-11
|62.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|70-72-70-69
|-3
|31.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has one top-twenty finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for twelfth with a score of 11-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.762 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged -0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.480
|-0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.090
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.034
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.457
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.080
|-0.151
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.480 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.090 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 61.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 19.96% of the time.
- McCarthy has earned 232 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.