Denny McCarthy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.480 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.090 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 61.93% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 19.96% of the time.