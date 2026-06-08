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27M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with Ryan Fox defending his title after winning at 18-under last year.

Latest odds for McCarthy at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is McCarthy's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

McCarthy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3473-75-74-69+325.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-71-70-70+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4872-75-69-68E13.313
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-71-71-70-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6574-70-70-68-26.625
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1268-68-67-66-1162.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2670-72-70-69-331.750
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--

McCarthy's recent performances

  • McCarthy has one top-twenty finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for twelfth with a score of 11-under.
  • McCarthy has an average of -0.762 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarthy has averaged -0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.480-0.762
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.090-0.227
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0340.221
Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4570.618
Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.080-0.151

McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.480 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.090 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 61.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 19.96% of the time.
  • McCarthy has earned 232 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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