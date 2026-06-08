Nick Taylor betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Taylor has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.

Taylor has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Taylor has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.