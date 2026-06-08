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32M AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside caddie David Markle during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Nick Taylor of Canada prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside caddie David Markle during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Nick Taylor won the RBC Canadian Open in 2023 with a score of 17-under. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of reclaiming the title.

Latest odds for Taylor at the RBC Canadian Open.

Taylor's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1366-65-69-67-13
2024MC72-71+3
2023175-67-63-66-17
2022T2870-68-67-71-4

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for thirteenth after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 17-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Taylor's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4368-78-73-76+717.25
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-65-74E37.00
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1466-73-68-70-790.00
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT966-70-72-71-9137.00
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6069-70-70-72-37.75
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-72-70-77+219.50
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2870-72-69-69-830.25
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4274-70-70-73-119.13
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3872-72-75-69E21.08

Taylor's recent performances

  • Taylor has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
  • Taylor has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Taylor has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Taylor has averaged 0.349 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.171-0.038
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2820.081
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3480.099
Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0150.208
Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4740.349

Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

  • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.171 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.282 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 65.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Taylor excelled around the greens with a 0.348 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 15th on TOUR this season.
  • On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45.
  • Taylor earned 557 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd. He ranked 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.79% and 104th by breaking par 21.07% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
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-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
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-8
R4
-7
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