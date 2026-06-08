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19M AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ben Martin of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ben Martin returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Martin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Martin at the RBC Canadian Open.

Martin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC72-75+7
2023MC74-73+3
2022T5371-66-73-71+1

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Martin's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Martin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-76+9--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT461-70-63-66-2882.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2166-69-68-63-16--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

Martin's recent performances

  • Martin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
  • Martin has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Martin has averaged -1.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.271-0.135
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.045-0.523
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.680-0.340
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.693-0.347
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.689-1.345

Martin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.271 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards ranks on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sported a -1.045 mark on TOUR. He has a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Martin delivered a -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season on TOUR. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he broke par 13.19% of the time.
  • Martin currently ranks 152nd with 83 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
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R4
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-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
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E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
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2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
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-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
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