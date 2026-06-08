Ben Martin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Ben Martin of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Ben Martin returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Martin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Martin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|2022
|T53
|71-66-73-71
|+1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|66-69-68-63
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Martin has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -1.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.271
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.045
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.680
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.693
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.689
|-1.345
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.271 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards ranks on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sported a -1.045 mark on TOUR. He has a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Martin delivered a -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season on TOUR. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he broke par 13.19% of the time.
- Martin currently ranks 152nd with 83 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.