Chad Ramey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Ramey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.

Ramey has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.