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25M AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Ramey at the RBC Canadian Open.

Ramey's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-71E
2024T2468-70-66-70-6
2023MC77-70+3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
  • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 6-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Ramey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-66-73-69-95.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-68-71-72-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-67-69-70-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6471-70-72-73+23.900
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2772-69-73-71-339.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-74+4--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1768-70-69-69-846.000

Ramey's recent performances

  • Ramey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
  • Ramey has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has averaged -0.241 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0820.006
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.232-0.365
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.1080.089
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5210.028
Average Strokes Gained: Total810.099-0.241

Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.082 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.232 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 64.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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