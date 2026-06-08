Chad Ramey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Chad Ramey of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Ramey's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71
|E
|2024
|T24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|2023
|MC
|77-70
|+3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 6-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-66-73-69
|-9
|5.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|46.000
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.241 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.082
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.232
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.108
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.521
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.099
|-0.241
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.082 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.232 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 64.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.