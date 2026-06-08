Takumi Kanaya betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Takumi Kanaya of Japan lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at last year's RBC Canadian Open after posting a score of 1-under. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Kanaya's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-72
|-1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-69-73-69
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|62
|71-70-76-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|71-65-69-74
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|73-68-71-72
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|73-72-81-72
|+10
|5.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|73-66-67-70
|-8
|46.000
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged -0.334 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.028
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.779
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.177
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.304
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.270
|-0.334
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.779 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 17.78% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 117 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 134th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.