Christo Lamprecht betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.264 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 59.68% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Lamprecht has excelled with a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR.

On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.18% of the time.