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1H AGO

Christo Lamprecht betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa gets ready to hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 09, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa gets ready to hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 09, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Christo Lamprecht will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026, in the RBC Canadian Open. This tournament features a $9.8 million purse and defending champion Ryan Fox, who won last year at 18-under.

Latest odds for Lamprecht at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Lamprecht's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-73+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-72-68-71-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4967-73-74-70-48.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-66+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5073-68-69-73-54.382
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-74+7--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4867-73-69-71-48.250
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--

Lamprecht's recent performances

  • Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 48th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished at 4-under.
  • Lamprecht has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.313 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lamprecht has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lamprecht has averaged -0.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.054-0.299
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-1.264-1.313
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2590.569
Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.3360.276
Average Strokes Gained: Total154-1.395-0.767

Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.264 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 59.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Lamprecht has excelled with a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.18% of the time.
  • Lamprecht has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points (182nd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.74% (140th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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