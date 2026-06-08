Christo Lamprecht betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Christo Lamprecht of South Africa gets ready to hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 09, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Christo Lamprecht will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026, in the RBC Canadian Open. This tournament features a $9.8 million purse and defending champion Ryan Fox, who won last year at 18-under.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-72-68-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|67-73-74-70
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|73-68-69-73
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-73-69-71
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 48th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished at 4-under.
- Lamprecht has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.313 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -0.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.054
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-1.264
|-1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.259
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.336
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-1.395
|-0.767
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.264 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 59.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Lamprecht has excelled with a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.18% of the time.
- Lamprecht has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points (182nd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.74% (140th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.