PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
23M AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Cam Davis heads to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course for the RBC Canadian Open, set for June 11-14, 2026. Davis has not competed in this tournament over the last five years.

Latest odds for Davis at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Davis' first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Davis' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-68E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-66-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-71-71-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-80+10--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7372-68-71-80+72.700
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7069-71-71-79+22.850
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-74-75+3--

Davis' recent performances

  • Davis had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 67th with a score of 1-under.
  • Davis has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.779 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Davis has averaged 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.772-0.502
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.936-0.779
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.145-0.401
Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.3010.311
Average Strokes Gained: Total161-2.155-1.371

Davis' advanced stats and rankings

  • Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.772 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -0.936 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 59.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96.
  • Davis has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (197th), while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.58% (159th) and breaking par 17.28% of the time (157th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
12H AGO
Signature Scroll: Recapping Poston's remarkable victory at the Memorial
Signature Scroll
Image for article.
13H AGO
Kohles claims four-shot victory at BMW Charity Pro-Am
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
13H AGO
Poston avoids 'Golf’s Longest Day,' earns spot in U.S. Open, Open Championship
Latest
Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW