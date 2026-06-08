Cam Davis betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Cam Davis heads to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course for the RBC Canadian Open, set for June 11-14, 2026. Davis has not competed in this tournament over the last five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Davis' first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Davis' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|72-68-71-80
|+7
|2.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|69-71-71-79
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-75
|+3
|--
Davis' recent performances
- Davis had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 67th with a score of 1-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.779 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.772
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.936
|-0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.145
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.301
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-2.155
|-1.371
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.772 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -0.936 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 59.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96.
- Davis has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (197th), while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.58% (159th) and breaking par 17.28% of the time (157th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.