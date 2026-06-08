Cam Davis betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.772 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -0.936 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 59.47% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96.